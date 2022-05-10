Dignitas hits reset button on CS:GO team, may transfer entire roster

The Dignitas organization announced today it is moving its entire CS:GO roster to the inactive list, making all players available for transfer as the organization evaluates its future options in the game.

F0rest, friberg, Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli, Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso, and Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson are all available for transfer, according to Dignitas. although the organization says it is exploring “various iterations of a revised roster” that could include current player. Regardless, the players may be transferred to give them a “fair opportunity” to find a better fit.

Dignitas re-entered the European CS:GO scene at the start of 2020 after signing the majority of the legendary Ninjas in Pyjamas roster with f0rest, friberg, Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, and Richard “Xizt” Landström, before rounding out the roster with hallzerk. The organization has not won any premier trophies since then, nor have they really ever made a deep run at any significant event. The latest disappointment was failing to qualify for the PGL Major.

The move by Dignitas certainly raises questions about the competitive future of renowned veterans f0rest and friberg; both players are in their 30s and are coming off a lackluster couple of years with Dignitas.

Over the coming weeks, Dignitas will be “evaluating [its] future in CS:GO.” The organization “hopes” to put together a roster that can compete for trophies, but if that opportunity doesn’t arise, Dignitas may consider bowing out of CS:GO again.