Evil Geniuses reunites stanislaw and RUSH, pairs them with Carpe Diem core for ESL Challenger League

Evil Geniuses’ ambitious approach to a fluid CS:GO roster has taken a new shape. The organization has added former member and in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz and reunited him with the now un-benched former Major winner William “RUSH” Wierzba ahead of ESL Challenger League.

Flanking the familiar in-game leader/support rifler duo is the former Carpe Diem trio in Colby “Walco” Walsh, Jerric “wiz” Jiang, and Connor “chop” Sullivan. The young Carpe Diem core, along with Jadan “HexT” Postma and Anthony “CLASIA” Kearney, qualified for season 42 of the NA Challenger League back in June. This group will look to qualify for the Conference League during this Challenger League season after just missing out in the past two tries.

As we welcome back @peterjarguz to our CS:GO roster, we’re reuniting him with previous ELEAGUE champion teammate, @RUSH for the upcoming ESL Challenger League!



We look forward to their leadership and experience to guide and grow the emerging talent pool of our CS program! pic.twitter.com/xAfSoeuBVL — EG CS:GO (@EGCSGO) August 9, 2022

The EG main roster has already gone through a couple of changes since the inception of the organization’s Blueprint project, an endeavor that saw EG acquire Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts to form a fluid 15-man roster. Over the past couple of weeks, Stewie2K departed the main roster and active competitive CS:GO to pursue content creation, and RUSH was benched. HexT was moved from the Carpe Diem core into the main roster and EG signed Kazakhstani pro Sanjar “neaLaN” İshakov to fill out the top squad. The Party Astronauts core has remained untouched so far.

RUSH may be returning to competition with an all-new roster core, but he’ll play alongside a familiar face in stanislaw. The two spent over a year together on OpTic Gaming during 2016 and 2017, capped off with a first-place trophy at ELEAGUE season two. Both players left in 2017, with stanislaw going to Liquid and RUSH going to Cloud9, where he lifted a Major trophy at ELEAGUE Boston. Both players played with Complexity and EG since then, albeit at different times up until now.

By keeping the trio of Walco, wiz, and chop intact, EG retains the spot that the players had earned in ESL’s NA Challenger League while they were playing under Carpe Diem. NA Challenger League season 42 is set to begin on Aug. 16.