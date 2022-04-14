Evil Geniuses eliminate Party Astronauts to stay alive in Americas RMR

Evil Geniuses have defeated Party Astronauts in the 2-2 pool Swiss system stage of the PGL Antwerp Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR).

The North American derby decided the last CS:GO team in the competition to secure a 3-2 record and therefore join 9z and paiN Gaming in the tiebreaker that will decide who will grab the sixth and final Americas spot at the PGL Antwerp Major in May.

Even though EG moved past Party Astronauts, they’re looking shaky at best. All of the maps played today were close—Overpass (EG 16-12), Mirage (Party Astronauts 16-14), and Inferno (EG 16-9)—and could’ve gone differently if it wasn’t for the individual brilliance of some of EG’s players, such as Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and Timothy “autimatic” Ta, who combined for 135 frags.

As for Party Astronauts, this loss was kind of expected due to them being a non-sponsored team and EG’s players having much better conditions to practice CS:GO. It’s likely heartbreaking, nonetheless, especially because Ben “ben1337” Smith and crew had a chance to directly qualify for the Major yesterday but lost to Imperial.

The Americas RMR tiebreaker will be played tomorrow and EG are set to face the South American mix of 9z in a best-of-three series at 4am CT. The winner of that bout will carry on to face paiN at 7:45am CT in another best-of-three.

If EG fall to either of these teams, Complexity and Team Liquid will be the only representatives of North America at the Major. Those two squads booked their spots alongside Brazilian teams FURIA, MIBR, and Imperial.