Envy reportedly signing Calyx and LEGIJA to its CS:GO roster

Team Envy has signed Turkish player Buğra “Calyx” Arkın to its CS:GO lineup and is negotiating with German coach Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninić, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Calyx’s arrival isn’t enough to complete Envy’s roster, though. The North American team is down to three players after Sam “s0m” Oh left for Gen.G in December and Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor was benched on Jan. 1.

The Turkish player was last seen playing for the Bulgarian organization Windigo Gaming, which he joined on a trial basis in July and left in October. Calyx is well known for his time with Space Soldiers from 2017 to 2019 when he was the team’s second star behind İsmailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş.

With Space Soldiers, Calyx attended the two CS:GO Majors of 2018—ELEAGUE Boston in January and FACEIT London in September. He also helped the Turkish squad qualify for several tier-one LAN tournaments.

LEGIJA, on the other hand, has been in the Counter-Strike scene since 2012, having played for prestigious organizations such as mousesports, NRG, and BIG before fully transitioning to a coaching position within BIG. LEGIJA left the German organization on Jan. 1 when he was replaced by Fatih “gob b” Dayik.

Envy hasn’t found success in CS:GO since 2017 when the org had a French roster. The North American roster attended two tier-one LAN tournaments in 2019, IEM Chicago and DreamHack Masters Malmö, but finished at the bottom on both occasions. Envy doesn’t have any scheduled tournaments in the upcoming weeks.