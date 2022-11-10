EliGE outlines what’s next for Liquid following exit from CS:GO Major

Team Liquid are out of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, and Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski has spoken about the team’s plans going forward this year.

The star player outlined what went wrong in their loss against Team Spirit on the fourth day of the Legends Stage at the Major, which cut short Liquid’s run.

In an interview with Dust.2.us, EliGE said the team crumbled under the pressure at the Major, and as a direct result, made sloppy mistakes.

“If we were able to play to even 80 percent of how we were in practice and everything, then we would have done great,” he said, underlining that official matches and practice are two entirely different things. “When the pressure is on that’s when the mistakes come out. That’s just what we have to focus on and try to have a good rest of the year with our next potential two tournaments,” EliGE added.

Despite the loss, the 25-year-old praised the crowd, which was mostly cheering for Liquid in their games on stage. The case was no different in Liquid’s game against Spirit, but the North American side couldn’t take advantage of their opponent’s mistakes. “I felt like they gave us a lot of hints to get back into that game and we weren’t able to take advantage of it,” EliGE said.

While EliGE and Liquid are headed home, the Major continues today with two first quarterfinals of the Champions Stage. The first game between Outsiders and Fnatic is scheduled to begin at 11am CT.