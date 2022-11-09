Did Gaules jinx Liquid? Popular Brazilian streamer abandons casting to cheer for NA team—and they lost

Team Liquid had a surprise supporter during their latest game at the IEM CS:GO Rio Major.

In their final game during the Legends Stage of the Brazilian Major, the squad were supported by Alexandre “Gaules” Borba. The popular streamer left the casting desk for a while during Liquid and Spirit’s match at the Major to support the former team alongside the fans in the venue. Unfortunately for Gaules and Liquid, the North American team lost.

“Let’s win Liquid, Let’s win Liquid,” Gaules cheered for a few rounds alongside the audience in the Riocentro arena, which was caught on film by Dust2 journalist Roque Marques.

Team Liquid didn’t make the cut for the Champions Stage in the end. The North American side were defeated by the CIS squad Team Spirit in a 2-2 series with a 2-1 scoreline. As a result, Liquid were eliminated, and Spirit qualified for the playoffs, where they’ll face Heroic in the quarterfinals.

In terms of supporting Liquid, Gaules wasn’t the only personality to cheer for the NA team in the series against Spirit. Their former player Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo was also spotted in the crowd supporting the NA team.

Team Liquid cheering section just gained a massive buff @FalleNCS 🫡#LETSGOLIQUID pic.twitter.com/2n2kfOZDxL — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) November 8, 2022

Even after the unfortunate loss, Liquid players made sure to thank the crowd in the Riocentro arena. A few of their players, including Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, went out to the crowd to hand out autographs after their defeat.

The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 10.