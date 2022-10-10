Dev1ce reportedly paid a major amount of transfer fee to NIP out of his own pocket

A new report has shed some light on additional details about Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz’s 2021 transfer from Astralis to Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The player supposedly paid “around €130,000 (1M DKK) out of his own pocket” to get transferred from the Danish organization to the Swedish one, according to Jaxon’s Christian Slot. Based on Astralis’ financial results for 2021, the final price of the transfer was around €600,000 in total.

“Some of the amount is believed to be salary and stickers money,” the report adds regarding the money dev1ce waived to facilitate the move.

Still, while dev1ce’s transfer to NIP shook up the CS:GO community last April and transformed the Danish scene, the player didn’t play much with his new team. He has been on medical leave since Dec. 2021, and neither he nor the organization revealed details regarding his situation. At the same time, numerous new reports have indicated that the Dane aims to reunite with his former team.

While dev1ce was said at one point to have talks with different CS:GO teams, in the end, it looks like he intends to play under Astralis’ banner once more. In the latest report from Oct. 3, Jaxon reveals that both orgs agreed to a transfer fee similar to the original one from April 2021, when the player joined NIP.

At that point, it was expected the news to be announced after the IEM CS:GO Major 2022, which will begin on Oct. 31, since the rules of the tournament forbid teams to make changes between the Major and the RMRs leading to it. Although, with Astralis not making it to the tournament, and NIP not having listed dev1ce as their substitute, it’s possible that the eventual transfer may be announced earlier.