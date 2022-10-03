Astralis and NIP reportedly agree price for dev1ce

The superstar AWPer could be back in his old team soon.

One of the biggest comebacks in CS:GO is looking to be almost complete.

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, the superstar AWPer for Ninjas in Pyjamas, could be making a return to his former squad Astralis in the near future. The organizations have reportedly agreed to a price for the transfer of the Danish player, which is said to be settled at around €600,000 ($589,000), according to a report by Jaxon.gg.

This would mean that dev1ce could be returning to Astralis for a similar price to the original transfer, which was made in April 2021. The organization’s financial results for the past fiscal year indicate it made around 4.5 million DKK ($700,000).

The player has been on sick leave from NIP since December 2021, with IEM Winter 2021 being his last official tournament played under the team’s banner. For the whole of 2022, neither the org nor the player made an update regarding his situation. But at the beginning of September, dev1ce was said to be in talks with Astralis, according to Jaxon.

If the transfer comes to fruition, dev1ce would most likely return as an Astralis player after the CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022. The RMR tournaments for the event begin on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the rules of the Major forbid teams from “adjust[ing] their roster between the RMR and the Major.”

The IEM Rio Major kicks off on Oct. 31.