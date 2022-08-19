Device has reportedly held talks with other CS:GO teams

Could the player be returning to action soon?

Device continues to be inactive in Ninjas in Pyjamas’ CS:GO roster, but recent reports suggest he could soon be returning to action.

The Danish player has explored a number of options outside of NiP, according to a report from Jaxon.gg. The report states that device “held preliminary talks with several teams,” which revolved around adding the 26-year-old to an active lineup.

With the summer break in pro CS:GO finishing today with the start of BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022, it’s no surprise that organizations are interested in device. Summer and winter breaks act as a transfer window for teams.

Device has been on the bench since Dec. 13, 2021. By the end of last year, the player announced he was taking a break from the competitive scene. “My mental health has taken a hammering this year, for both personal reasons and the pressure that comes with playing professional esports,” device said on Dec. 21.

The report also points to device’s FACEIT profile, which proves that he has been grinding CS:GO lately, potentially training to get back in shape. He has played more than 10 matches in the past week or so.

It remains to be seen if a team will pick up device in the coming weeks.