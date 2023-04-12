Dev1ce, blameF save Astralis CS:GO from elimination in Paris Major RMR with massive carrying effort

Astralis are alive to fight another day in the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Europe RMR B after surviving against Team Spirit in the 0-2 pool today. The Danes were one map down in the series after losing on Mirage (16-10) but recovered and reverse swept the CIS team thanks to blameF and dev1ce’s individual efforts on Ancient (16-5) and Overpass (16-10), respectively.

BlameF led the way on Ancient, having racked up 24 kills in just 21 rounds played, which netted him an impressive 1.81 rating, according to HLTV. Dev1ce was also impressive on Ancient; he got 20 kills while dying just 10 times, but he truly shined on Overpass, the series decider.

The star AWPer earned a 1.94 rating on Overpass all thanks to his 32-16 K/D and 125.3 ADR, according to HLTV. Astralis would arguably have a hard time in the map if it wasn’t for him as blameF didn’t show up as much but still was the team’s second-best player with 19 kills and 1.06 rating.

Although this is a great first step in Astralis’ recovery from their 0-2 deficit in the tournament, the Danes still arguably rely too much on blameF and dev1ce’s individual performances instead of being the collective force that made the organization win four Major championships between 2017 and 2019. BlameF and dev1ce are some of the highest-rated players of Europe RMR B, but their teammates—gla1ve, Xyp9x, and Christian Møss “Buzz” Andersen—are far behind them stat-wise, as per HLTV’s statistics.

Astralis will come back to the server tomorrow for their 1-2 match. They need to win tomorrow’s best-of-three series to remain alive in BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR B and possibly qualify via the Swiss system or the last-chance qualifier, where teams like FaZe Clan await.