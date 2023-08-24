CS:GO record for most pro matches played has been broken—and it’s not who you think it is

CS:GO is slowly coming to an end, with the release of Counter-Strike 2 being right around the corner (at least we hope so). One active player will have the chance to boast about playing the most pro maps in the game’s history since he broke the record on Aug. 23.

Kamen “bubble” Kostadinov, a 32-year-old player for Victory Zigzag, reached 2389 maps played, taking over first place in terms of most maps in history, according to HLTV. The Bulgarian overtook a Polish Counter-Strike legend, TaZ.

Funnily enough, however, it’s TaZ who still holds the number one spot in terms of most rounds played, with a number of 62,886. Bubble is 109 rounds short with 62,777, and he’ll likely beat TaZ sometime this month.

TaZ most likely won’t regain his record since he has already retired. Photo via Steelseries

For most CS:GO players and fans, bubble isn’t a well-known name. The 32-year-old has represented teams like SKADE, 359, and Windigo in the past, who all tried breaking into the tier-one scene.

On Aug. 23, bubble and Victory Zigzag started their journey in the European closed qualifier for IEM Sydney 2023. They initially lost to 9INE but bounced back against 1WIN in the lower bracket, where they will face BetBoom next.

It should also be noted that not every single pro CS:GO match is recorded on HLTV. The outlet doesn’t always gather data on lower-tier tournaments, especially domestic ones in certain countries. Therefore, the official stats of most maps played could be a bit skewed. But, no other site has as much clear data as HLTV, which makes it the best option to rely on in terms of such stats.

