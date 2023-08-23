CS:GO streamer pulls off one of the best plays of 2023—and he didn’t fire a single shot

Twitch streamer SkippyFX delivered one of the most entertaining one-versus-five CS:GO clutches of 2023, all thanks to his tenacity to go for a 10-second ninja defuse with all Terrorists still alive.

SkippyFX likely had no other way to win the round. His teammates were dead, and all he had was a P250 and no Kevlar. As soon as the Terrorists raided the B bombsite of Cache, SkippyFX held his nerve and didn’t kill the bomb-planter, making the enemy team think the bombsite was clear.

What the Terrorists didn’t expect, though, was that Skippy would go for a ninja defuse right after the bomb was planted. To make matters worse for the Terrorists, SkippyFX pulled a ridiculous 10-second defuse to steal the round almost in front of their faces.

In case you’re wondering how the Terrorists didn’t hear SkippyFX starting the defuse, it’s probably because the defuse sound was masked by the game’s “the bomb has been planted” sound. If you’re lucky enough, you’ll have a chance to defuse the C4 before the Terrorists realize you’re there.

I’d probably rage if I was one of the Terrorists, because the round was essentially guaranteed once the C4 was planted and only SkippyFX was alive. But, according to the streamer on Reddit, the Terrorists “didn’t say a word” in the chat after the round was over.

While we’re used to seeing multikills in CS:GO highlights, this one is arguably as great as getting an ace, as SkippyFX didn’t fire a single shot with his P250. It proves that sometimes, all you need to win rounds is your brain, not just the sharpest aim or mechanical skills.

