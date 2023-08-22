ZywOo is far ahead of every CS:GO pro—even s1mple—in one specific stat this year

Vitality’s superstar AWPer ZywOo has been tearing his opponents apart this entire year and essentially has already guaranteed the award for best CS:GO player in the world in 2023 at this point. Everyone knows ZywOo is deadly with the sniper and rifles, but on top of that, the Frenchman has been a pistol round specialist throughout the year.

ZywOo is averaging a 1.66 rating in pistol rounds in 2023, far ahead of any of his peers—including s1mple—according to statistics brought up by Twitter user statsmeister based on HLTV data. G2’s stars NiKo and m0NESY round out the top three with 1.35 and 1.34 ratings, respectively, while s1mple is averaging a 1.23 rating this year in pistol rounds.

ZywOo is undoubtedly one of the most skilled CS:GO players of all time, but part of his immense success in pistol rounds comes from Vitality’s support. It’s common to see ZywOo buy armor for the T-side pistol round and a teammate drops him a P250 so he can use his superb aim to one-shot CTs from range.

Helping your team secure pistol rounds is one of the best things you can do in CS:GO as you put your squad in a great position to win the following round or even the two next, as long as your team wins against upgraded pistols or some hero-buy rifles.

Aside from his masterclass performances in pistol rounds, ZywOo is also averaging a 1.30 overall rating in 2023, according to HLTV. This form has proved to be crucial to Vitality this year as they went on to win IEM Rio in April, Gamers8 in August, and most notably the BLAST Paris Major in May.

