CS:GO pros used the Krieg more than the AK-47 at StarSeries i-League season 8

The SG 553, popularly known as the Krieg, was the second most-bought weapon at StarSeries i-League season eight, according to CS:GO stats website Stay in Pit.

Players used the Krieg more often than the AK-47, the gun that every CS:GO pro knows how to play with, for the first time at a tier-one tournament. This shows that pros are getting more comfortable with the Krieg.

Stay In Pit on Twitter Primary weapons purchased at #StarSeriesS8: 2864 M4A4 2387 SG 553 2284 AK-47 1122 AWP 487 MP9 405 MAC-10 309 UMP-45 256 AUG 215 FAMAS 205 SSG 08 188 Galil AR 122 M4A1-S 27 XM1014 25 MP5 17 MAG-7 5 G3SG1 3 MP7 3 Nova 2 P90 1 Sawed-Off 1 SCAR-20

FURIA were the team that most effectively used the Krieg. The Brazilians played with five Kriegs many times since everyone on their lineup knows how to take advantage of it. They came in third place at the tournament and almost went to the grand finals.

Some CS:GO pros think the gun should be nerfed because it’s just too strong once you learn the spray pattern and how to open pixels with it. According to Nicolai “device” Reedtz, one of the best snipers in CS:GO, the Krieg is good enough to out-aim an AWPer.

This situation with the Krieg is similar to what happened at the ECS season seven finals in May when the AUG was the second most-bought weapon. Valve didn’t let the AUG meta last too long after that, though, and the weapon was nerfed in June.

Now, CS:GO pros will most likely keep using the Krieg, even if Valve raises its price. The developer might do the same thing it did with the AUG by slightly reducing its rate of fire and accuracy.

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, gave an interesting alternative to the traditional nerf. He suggested that Valve should turn the Krieg into a semi-automatic weapon.

Valve shouldn’t make the gun unviable, though. If the Krieg is nerfed into the ground, CS:GO will just go back to the classic meta where pros mostly use the AK-47, M4A4, and the AWP.