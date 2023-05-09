CS:GO prodigy on track to be ‘new GOAT’ after phenomenal BLAST Paris Major performance

One of the up-and-coming CS:GO stars showcased a brilliant performance during the first day of BLAST.tv Paris Major, May 8, and the game’s community was immensely impressed by him.

G2 Esports’ m0NESY produced the best stats of all competitors after the first day of play, producing a 1.82 rating, which placed him first in terms of individual standings so far, according to HLTV. The second-best-rated player, FORZE’s zorte, had “only” a 1.53 rating.

M0NESY popped off, especially in G2’s game against Complexity, where he recorded a KD ratio of 3.78 and an average damage of 131.8 points. Players on the CS:GO subreddit quickly voiced their praise for the 18-year-old prodigy.

“Zywoo hasn’t even entered his 25 years of age yet and we’ve already got a glimpse of the next GOAT contender,” one top comment reads. “I’ve always been a bit scared for m0nesy that he had an unrealistic amount of hype to live up to from the start, but the kid’s still on track. Great to see CS still producing young legends,” another player wrote.

M0NESY joined G2 in January 2022, when he was only 16 years old. It was reported the player was bought from Natus Vincere’s academy for a sum upwards of $600,000, and many fans quickly said spending so much money on such a young player was a waste. Yet, with his performances so far, he’s proving them wrong.

The Russian individual was a pivotal part behind G2’s triumphs at BLAST Premier World Final 2022 and IEM Katowice 2023, and so far he’s proving to be a key asset at the Parisian Major as well. M0NESY also claimed seventh place in HLTV’s top 20 players of 2022.

G2 are just one series away from advancing to the Legends Stage of the Major since they went 2-0 on the first day of competition. The international squad will have their first shot at advancing on May 9 when they face Apeks in the 2-0 bracket.