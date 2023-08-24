CS:GO player left stunned as they get CS2 beta invite on smurf account

One CS:GO player has received a Counter-Strike 2 beta access on his smurf account, which was barely used this year. This suggests at least some of the invites to the highly-anticipated game are just given out randomly.

The player shared the news under an Aug. 23 Reddit post, where they admitted their alternative account got access to CS2. They explained in the comments that they hadn’t played on it for months and didn’t play much before the game was announced on March 22.

When the beta invites were announced and started being sent out, players speculated they were given to accounts that either had a lot of hours in CS:GO overall or were highly active before the announcement. This has been true in most cases, but this player seems to be an exception.

Some folks can already enjoy CS2. But not us. Image via Valve

The player used his smurf account a bit in April and May when some additional invites were likely sent out. Still, it doesn’t change the fact they’re baffled about the situation, and frankly speaking, so are we. In the end, countless players with thousands of hours in CS:GO have reported not being invited. Our Dot Esports CS:GO team consists of a bunch of writers, each of thousands of hours in the game, and we also have been unlucky so far.

Hopefully, the whole CS2 beta era will end soon. The game was originally announced to be released this summer, but at the time of writing, there are no hints about its eventual launch date. The developers have tested almost every main map in the beta (except Inferno), however, so maybe they are preparing to finally make it available for everyone. We’re having our fingers crossed.

