CS:GO’s latest patch blocks third-party software and cheats

Valve has added “trusted mode” to Counter-Strike, preventing the use of third-party software and cheating.

The update, released on Wednesday, July 8, applies the new mode by default and blocks third-party software from interacting with CS:GO. This includes potential cheats and malicious software.

Players experiencing difficulties can opt-out of trusted mode and use backward compatibility, but this is just a temporary measure. Third-party software can also be enabled with the untrusted launch option.

Third-party developers, such as FACEIT and ESEA, will need to have their software digitally signed and accepted by Valve. This is to combat cheats and to provide a fair environment in CS:GO matchmaking.

As a result of this update, harmless software like NVIDIA GeForce game filters will also be disabled.

The trusted mode will probably only affect basic free cheats, though. External cheats will still potentially bypass the system. Those who fork out the cash for cheat software will almost certainly still have the option to cheat the game.

Cheating has long been a problem in CS:GO and has tormented players at both low and high rankings. The new update should put a stop to some cheaters, especially at the low level, but it’s ultimately unlikely to prevent cheating altogether.