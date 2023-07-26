CS:GO legend’s request for a Molotov leads to a fiery blunder from LIRIK

He might have done it for the content.

Popular Twitch streamer LIRIK went viral on the internet because of his CS:GO livestream on July 25—but it wasn’t because of a highlight reel play or anything close to that.

LIRIK was playing alongside the legendary CS: 1.6 and CS:GO player GeT_RighT when all of a sudden the latter asked the streamer to drop a Molotov grenade for him.

As soon as GeT_RiGhT asked for LIRIK’s Molotov, the streamer threw it into the ground instead of dropping it and GeT_RiGhT hilariously played along, stepping into the grenade and burning to death. Luckily, that didn’t affect the round as former pro n0thing killed the last CT remaining.

The drop of grenades has been available since the patch that released Operation Riptide in September 2021, allowing players to drop their utility in the same way they drop the C4 and weapons to teammates. But apparently, LIRIK didn’t get the memo or hands down decided to be a troll.

It’s more likely that LIRIK simply trolled GeT_RiGhT as he plays CS:GO every now and then and is currently ranked in Supreme Master First Class, which is the second-highest rank in the game just below Global Elite.

The match LIRIK played with GeT_RiGhT and n0thing carried on with no more blunders like the Molotov throw and they won it fairly easily (16-12) against the random players on the other team.

LIRIK doesn’t always stream CS:GO, but he does it somewhat consistently and will likely play more once CS2 fully comes out this summer as he was pretty impressed by the beta already.

