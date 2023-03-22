Twitch star Lirik left ‘in disbelief’ over ‘insane’ surprise Counter-Strike 2 reveal

Counter-Strike 2 is officially coming and an instant reaction from one of Twitch’s top stars is similar to how many gamers around the world must be feeling right now.

A long-time fan of the franchise, Lirik’s gaming roots can be traced to Counter-Strike 1.6, and he’s played CS:GO on stream for years, including the past few days as the CS2 rumors and hype train really got going.

“No fuckin’ way dude, holy shit, it’s real,” Lirik exclaimed as he finished watching one of the reveal videos for the new CS game, the first since Global Offensive launched all the way back in 2012. “Oh my god, holy shit, dude, I am still in disbelief. This is fucking insane.”

Lirik was especially impressed by the change to how smoke grenades will work in the new CS title. Smoke will now interact with gameplay, such as HE grenades and bullets pushing smoke to clear the sightline.

“I think that looks fuckin’ cool,” he said. “I think the smoke change is super fuckin’ interesting and kinda sick because you might see someone try to AWP you and you’ll just see, like, a hole pop out and they miss. That’s crazy, dude.”

Lirik continued to read on about CS2’s details, including how the game will arrive as an update to CS:GO later this summer and not its own game, similar to how Overwatch 2 replaced Overwatch in an update just last year. Lirik said he “totally understands why they’re playing it safe,” but also lauded the changes being made with the Source 2 engine.

Counter-Strike 2’s limited test begins today, but the game is set to release this summer.