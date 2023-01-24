CS:GO legend Snax creates new team with youngsters

Former Virtus.pro CS:GO player Snax is done waiting in free agency and has started a new project from the ground. The former Virtus Pro star will begin 2023 playing with an orgless international team called Let Us Cook, which features four youngsters in the form of Romanian duo Alexandru “sound” Ștefan and Raul “Blytz” Gligor, the Danish in-game leader Mikkel “Maze” Sparvath, and the Polish AWPer Sebastian “fr3nd” Kuśmierz.

Snax was left on the sidelines until he played with ENCE at IEM Dallas in June 2022 and showed that he could still compete in tier-one Counter-Strike. The 29-year-old was away from the biggest tournaments for a long time, but end the tournament as one of the highest-rated players and helped ENCE reach the grand finals while standing in for Lotan “Spinx” Giladi. That performance revitalized his career, but he didn’t sign with any team heading to 2023.

Let Us Cook said they’re currently looking for an organization to represent, but it’s unlikely that will happen until they have some good results in tier-two tournaments under their belts. The team will be coached by an acquaintance of Snax, the Polish coach Jędrzej “Bogdan” Rokita. The two worked together for some months at the end of 2022 under the ex-Team Finest tag. It’s likely that Snax will be taking the lurker role he wanted as the team already has a primary sniper in form of fr3nd.

Let Us Cook will have their official debut on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the online tournament CCT North Europe Series three. Snax and crew will play versus GenOne at 3am CT and hope to make it out of the Swiss-system best-of-three group stage. This $50,000 tournament also features SINNERS, Young Ninjas, forZe, and MOUZ NXT, and the organizers will invite eight additional teams for the playoffs.