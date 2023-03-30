CS:GO legend karrigan secured another impressive milestone at ESL Pro League S17

FaZe Clan and Finn “karrigan” Andersen secured the ESL Pro League season 17 trophy last Sunday, earning them Intel Grand Slam season four. The Danish in-game leader also broke an incredible personal milestone during the tournament.

The 32-year-old became the player with the most played maps on LAN in the history of CS:GO, according to HLTV. He currently sits in first place with 1,108 maps played, surpassing Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth by 13 maps. The podium is rounded up with another Dane, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen.

If everything goes well for karrigan and FaZe, the Danish IGL should remain in the No. 1 spot. With Counter-Strike 2 announced last week and scheduled for a summer 2023 release, it’s more than likely that the tournament organizers will transfer from CS:GO to CS2 somewhere in the second part of the year. If FaZe have deep runs in the remaining LANs, karrigan will likely retain his crown.

There’s just one more Major left in CS:GO: BLAST.tv Paris Major, which begins on May 8. The following Valve-sponsored tournament will be played on CS2, as was announced by the developers on March 28. PGL will organize the event in Copenhagen, Denmark, which will mark the first Major tournament in Counter-Strike in the Scandinavian country.

Finally a MAJOR IN COPENHAGEN ❤️ — karrigan (@karriganCSGO) March 28, 2023

With karrigan winning it all in CS:GO, fans are starting to wonder if there’s anything else left for him to conquer. But with a Major coming to his home country for the first time next year, the answer is crystal clear.