CS:GO fans are desperate for a forgotten gun skin feature to return in CS2

It's almost consensus that this should be added to CS2.

Nobody can deny that CS2 has upgraded CS:GO in many aspects—graphics, maps, weapon loadouts, and layout. But not everything is so perfect that it can’t get better.

Nearly four months have passed since Valve released the CS2 beta and the developers have seemingly decided not to include a gun skin feature that players love in CS:GO: the rarity halo around a selected weapon.

In CS2, all weapons are displayed the same way in the players’ HUD, whether a player has a rare skin or not. It’s just a minor detail that doesn’t affect the game in any sense, but the community wants the rarity halo from CS:GO to make its way into CS2. Lots of players agreed with Reddit user Dashy1024 in a thread posted earlier today and said they missed this particular skin feature.

Related: All differences between CS2 and CS:GO

The lack of the gun rarity holo isn’t the only feature players are missing. The screenshot Dashy1024 provided reminded people that Valve has rotated weapon HUD icons to the right in CS2, instead of keeping them on the left like it is in CS:GO.

That minor detail has annoyed some players because it’s not what they’re used to.

“I hope we can flip the hud, it looks so weird,” one Reddit user wrote. “Am I the only one who gets annoyed that items look the opposite way,” another Redditor wrote.

Valve has been listening to community feedback since the release of the CS2 beta in March and updated the game on several occasions with quality-of-life changes.

Although none of these features ruin the player experience, it is possible that the developers could bring back the gun rarity holo and flip the weapon HUD icon to the left to please the player base before CS2 fully releases this summer.

About the author