CS:GO expert’s clever Inferno smoke will help you dominate B site

Former CS:GO pro turned analyst and streamer Jacob “Pimp” Winneche has taught fans a new one-way smoke that could become a game-changer for players tasked with covering the B bomb site of Inferno.

Dot Esports doesn’t recall seeing this smoke in any professional matches, so it might as well be one of Pimp’s tricks. Ideally, you’ll want to do this smoke after the initial fight in Banana, in which the Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists fight over control with lots of grenades. This smoke will come in handy if you lose Banana control since you can get multi-kills when the enemies attack the bomb site, as long as you hit your shots.

“Are you also mega-tired that you constantly lose on Inferno? Well, this little one-way smoke is going to change the game for you,” Pimp said in the video. All you have to do is position your model near Quad and aim at the bottom of the Boost barrels with your smoke grenade. If thrown correctly, you’ll be able to spot the Terrorists because almost half of their body will be showing, while they can’t see where you are.

Here is a nice little one-way that will garantee you kills.



DO NOT COMMENT ON THE FAIL, I KNOW 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0wsao5bIos — Jacob “Pimp” Winneche (@PimpCS2) April 19, 2023

Given that even Pimp failed to throw the smoke accurately in his first attempt, you may want to hop into a custom server and practice this beforehand so you actually nail the smoke in your matchmaking games. The reason we don’t see this smoke in professional play might be because pros would quickly detect what this play is about and pre-fire the CT holding the angle.

While this smoke can create an avenue for you to get easy multi-kills in CS:GO, these sorts of plays will go away once Counter-Strike 2 fully launches this summer since Valve has improved the smoke grenades in CS2 and transformed them into dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the surroundings. The smoke will look the same to all players, meaning we’ll no longer have one-ways.