CS:GO community continues teasing Source 2 after 2 weeks—and we’re getting tired of waiting

The Counter-Strike community has never been as invested in a topic as they are in the pending release of the game engine Source 2 to CS:GO.

Since veteran journalist Richard Lewis reported that Valve is set to release Source 2 by the end of March, we’ve been getting leaks every day or another along with all the rumors. But nobody but Valve truly knows when it’s going to happen and the company has been radio silent aside from memeing and changing the header of CS:GO’s official Twitter account.

While this was funny and exciting in the beginning, it is actually starting to cause some anxiety at the moment. This is an update that could shape both of Counter-Strike’s casual and professional gaming for the coming generations as it will allow Valve to make more changes and improvements to the game, but the speculation is starting to get out of control.

It looks like Valve is actively working on releasing Source 2 soon, even though it has not officially revealed a release date. The company filled out new trademarks for “Counter-Strike” and “CS2” last week, as first reported by reputable leaker Aquarius, while the developers are getting ready to release Source 2 for CS:GO. The devs, for example, added Source 2 to the developer pre-release branch, a step that is usually taken when they’re getting close to releasing a product, and have added “cs2.exe” to CS:GO’s configs.

In the meanwhile, however, the community keeps debating what Valve will add to CS:GO 2 and speculating on the future of the game. Professional teams and players are also taking part in this process. Today, for example, the leading CS:GO team in Germany BIG said it received a “mysterious letter” that featured the iconic Counter-Strike logo all over it, which led fans to speculate about it, only to reveal it was a joke later.

Teases like this will likely continue to happen until Valve either releases Source 2 or lets the community know when it will be released. For now, all we can really do is hope it happens sooner rather than later to put an end to all the speculation and find out what kind of changes we’ll see get implemented first.