5 best changes we want to see in CS:GO 2

After countless prayers from CS:GO players, it looks like CS:GO 2, also known as Counter-Strike 2, might be finally going live in a few weeks.

News broken by renowned Counter-Strike journalist Richard Lewis on March 5 added to an already steamy discussion about how the next version of the game, running on the source 2 engine, might be on its way, which was suggested by some leaks from a new NVIDIA update that included reference to CS:GO 2.

Developers at Valve have been reportedly preoccupied with Counter-Strike 2, with the game being their main focus for quite some time now. Although there are hardly any details about the upcoming title even with its reportedly days away with a reported March 2023 release date, we should surely know more soon.

Furthermore, there could hardly be a better time to release it. CS:GO has been breaking its peak player records this year, proving that players still love the game 11 years after its release. So, giving them a new version of their beloved FPS title sounds like a perfect gift for the community.

Still, with not many details about Counter-Strike 2 known, here are a few changes that we would love to see in it.

Five best changes we want to see in CS:GO 2

128 tick rate servers

One of the main complaints from CS:GO players has been 64 tick servers, which downgrade the level of gameplay on official servers. Basically, 64 tick rate servers will update info 64 times a second, so leveling it up to 128 tick rate will make the gameplay much more skill-based and overall better. Luckily, Richard Lewis underlined that Counter-Strike 2 would most likely have 128 tick rate servers, so it looks like our prayers have finally been answered.

Updated server browser

CS:GO is much more than just matchmaking. Players are able to dive into a variety of community-made modes like surf, deathrun, and much more. In order to join these servers, we must use a simple server browser, which simply speaking is outdated. Polishing it and making it much more clear and easy to navigate would certainly be a popular upgrade.

Improved replay system

Those who like to level up their gameplay every day are certainly using a replay system, which allows players to go through their and other players’ demos. Yet, this is an aspect that could also see a life-changing update. The current version is just too simple and has a lot of basic options, but doesn’t contain much besides that.

Upgraded matchmaking

The poor state of CS:GO’s matchmaking allowed for a variety of third-party services like FACEIT to rise in popularity. The official matchmaking is just vague. It doesn’t show you how much you need to win in order to rank up and often pairs you with players way below or above your rank. Richard Lewis also revealed that Valve developers are taking this element under the scope when working on Counter-Strike 2, so it should be fortunately improved in the new game.

A possible skin transfer

It goes without saying that many players have a CS:GO inventory worth thousands of dollars. Some skins are just incredibly rare in the game, and making them worthless just by making a completely new version of the game without being able to transfer your skins would be just a huge blow for many of us. Valve should be more than aware of this, so having Counter-Strike 2 feature something like skin transfer sounds like something that should be granted from the get-go.