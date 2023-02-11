CS:GO breaks 3-year-old player count record following the release of Revolution Case

CS:GO has reached a new record of concurrent players today, boasting a peak of 1,320,219 today, according to a Steam stat site, SteamDB. It beat the previous record by around 12,000 players, set in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had its peak worldwide. Back then, 1,305,714 players were recorded enjoying CS:GO at the same time.

The new record happened a few days after the release of the new Revolution Case, which went live with CS:GO’s Feb. 9’s update.

The Revolution Case contains skins for the most popular guns in the game, like the AK-47, the M4A4, the M4A1-S, and the AWP, with the former two being skins of red rarity. Most of the skins feature shiny, neon-like colors, bringing a true revolution to renowned CS:GO skins, which were rarely made in such shades. You can check all the skins available to grab here.

Moreover, a new Espionage Sticker Capsule and a Music Kit from Denzel Curry were added to the game alongside the Revolution Case.

Today we're excited to ship the Revolution Case, the Espionage Sticker Capsule, and the ULTIMATE music kit from @denzelcurry: https://t.co/FVzO5yWe9J pic.twitter.com/7N0wP4Qlcl — CS:GO (@CSGO) February 10, 2023

The newest peak players record was recorded around 7 am CT time, an hour and a half before the beginning of the IEM Katowice 2023 semifinals. The first game features Heroic taking on Natus Vincere, while G2 Esports will battle Team Liquid later in the day. With the esports season starting and the first big events, like IEM Katowice, unfolding live, it’s no surprise that the CS:GO player numbers skyrocketed.