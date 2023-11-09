CS2’s Nov. 8 update brings back highly-requested feature

CS2’s latest update on Nov. 8 reestablished the demo recording system, which players had been missing for the past five weeks.

Valve disabled CS2’s demo recordings “to increase more server capacity” at the end of September, the month the game was officially released. Since then, however, the playerbase continuously asked Valve to bring the feature back.

Not only are demos important for players to check their highlights, but they’re also used by third-party statistics trackers such as Leetify and CsStats.gg—which many players use to improve how they play.

While CS2‘s demo recording system was disabled, players had to resort to third-party recording software. Now that the system is back up, players can download their demos after the match is over and watch them in CS2 just as they did in CS:GO. The only problem players are reporting is that all their data from the past five weeks appears lost.

The Nov. 8 update was another big patch that seemingly fixed a lot of issues players were having with CS2, including the subtick system. The community has a lot to celebrate as this is the second meaningful patch in less than a week.

Given Valve has been listening to community feedback recently, players can hope that the developer will fix CS2‘s ramping cheating issue sooner rather than later.

Though the game is still unfinished in comparison to CS:GO, cheaters are the main issue. A lot of players, myself included, have already ditched Premier to play in third-party matchmaking services like FACEIT and Gamers Club as they have an independent and stronger anti-cheating system.

While the game is still plagued with cheaters, now we can at least watch our demos and confirm if someone was cheating to make an accurate report to Valve.