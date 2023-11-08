Even NFL players think CS2 is filled with cheaters

If you’re upset about cheaters in CS2, you aren’t alone. A starting NFL offensive linemen agrees with your complaints.

Graham Glasgow, who recently won the starting right guard position for the Detroit Lions, shared his frustrations with the game on X.

@valvesoftware @CounterStrike Playing premier is super fun when you get blatent cheaters who haven’t even properly set up a steam account! Even better when he’s boosting a guy who’s ranked 500th in the world! pic.twitter.com/5CefV3SIFq — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) November 8, 2023

“Playing premier is super fun when you get blatent [sic] cheaters who haven’t even properly set up a steam account,” Glasgow wrote. “Even better when he’s boosting a guy who’s ranked 500th in the world!”

Every CS2 player has experienced this situation. Some dork with a name like the one Glasgow faced, “sticking my gyatt out for the rizzler,” is blatantly cheating, and your teammate with a name like “Larry Lovestain” is cooking him in general chat. Currently, Premier is “infested” with cheaters, which players suspect might be because the demo reviews are down. Valve’s anti-cheat scans demos to find players with suspect play; without those, catching cheaters is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Matchmaking in Counter-Strike has always been a mess. In Global Offensive, serious players migrated to the third party FACEIT servers for a better matchmaking experience. Comparatively, FACEIT not only provided a better gameplay experience with regards to tick rate, but also with less cheaters.

This just goes to show that no one is immune to CS2‘s problems. Not professional Counter-Strike players, and not NFL players. No one can escape the frustrating cheaters and those who they boost.

Thankfully, Valve seem to have taken an increased interest in Counter-Strike lately, and have been hard at work fixing some of the issues that came at launch. However, until all the problems are fixed, it might be ideal to play on FACEIT, or just accept that you’re going to get cheated out of wins. It’s going to be a while before this problem is completely remedied.