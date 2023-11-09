Jump throw binds have been saved in CS2’s latest update

Valve’s latest CS2 update has finally made jump-throw binds viable. Previously, pressing a movement key after jumping would create inconsistencies, leading to smokes landing in different places almost every time.

However, today’s patch—added to servers late on Nov. 8—removed this pesky bug, and players can learn lineups again without fearing missed smokes. The update also added features to prevent solo queue players from being kicked, fixed issues involving footstep volume, and now allows parties of four to queue in Premier matchmaking.

CS2’s jump-throw patch is likely to echo throughout the community as one of the biggest updates yet, though many are still downloading the update right now.

This article is being updated…