CS2’s Feb. 7 patch notes: Everything added in the latest update

It ain't much, but it's honest work.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Feb 8, 2024 05:41 am
Smoke grenades begin to deploy on Overpass in CS2.
On Feb. 6, Valve dropped the Call to Arms update in Counter-Strike 2. It tweaked a number of features, including sub-tick and peeker’s advantage. With so many substantial changes, things were bound to break. That’s why the devs launched a follow-up update on Feb. 7.

The latest CS2 patch isn’t nearly as vast as the Call to Arms update, but is still important due to a few notable fixes. XP Overload, Smoke Grenades, Kukri Knife, and Stickers were all changed in one way or another.

Here are all the changes in the latest Feb. 7 CS2 update

Most notably, the latest CS2 update removed the XP Overload icon from the kill feed and fixed Smoke Grenade bugs. It also tweaked a few animation and networking issues, while adding a minor adjustment to Vertigo.

Stickers

  • Fixed a bug where AMD graphics users couldn’t move stickers
  • Stickers with custom offsets will now render properly when inspecting other items in-game from Steam Community Market and Steam Inventory

Smoke Grenade

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks

Sound

  • Fixed a performance bug with certain microphone setups

Networking

  • cl_interp can no longer be changed directly. Some players had scripts that were setting this to a large value, leading to bad rubber-banding. The interpolation amount can be adjusted through the “Buffering to smooth over packet loss” setting instead

Animation

  • Fixed a bug with the Kukri knife inspect animation
  • Fixed a bug where a player holding an incendiary grenade would sometimes show fire effects at their feet

UI

  • Removed XP Overload icon from the kill feed
  • The swap weapon prompt will now show the weapon/finish name rather than the custom name
  • Fixed a bug with switching background maps while inspecting gloves

Maps

  • Vertigo:
    • Fixed a gap in world geometry at Crane

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed a bug with keyboard input from non-English keyboard layouts
  • Various crash fixes
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.