CS2’s Feb. 7 patch notes: Everything added in the latest update

On Feb. 6, Valve dropped the Call to Arms update in Counter-Strike 2. It tweaked a number of features, including sub-tick and peeker’s advantage. With so many substantial changes, things were bound to break. That’s why the devs launched a follow-up update on Feb. 7.
The latest CS2 patch isn’t nearly as vast as the Call to Arms update, but is still important due to a few notable fixes. XP Overload, Smoke Grenades, Kukri Knife, and Stickers were all changed in one way or another.
Here are all the changes in the latest Feb. 7 CS2 update
Most notably, the latest CS2 update removed the XP Overload icon from the kill feed and fixed Smoke Grenade bugs. It also tweaked a few animation and networking issues, while adding a minor adjustment to Vertigo.
Stickers
- Fixed a bug where AMD graphics users couldn’t move stickers
- Stickers with custom offsets will now render properly when inspecting other items in-game from Steam Community Market and Steam Inventory
Smoke Grenade
- Various bug fixes and tweaks
Sound
- Fixed a performance bug with certain microphone setups
Networking
- cl_interp can no longer be changed directly. Some players had scripts that were setting this to a large value, leading to bad rubber-banding. The interpolation amount can be adjusted through the “Buffering to smooth over packet loss” setting instead
Animation
- Fixed a bug with the Kukri knife inspect animation
- Fixed a bug where a player holding an incendiary grenade would sometimes show fire effects at their feet
UI
- Removed XP Overload icon from the kill feed
- The swap weapon prompt will now show the weapon/finish name rather than the custom name
- Fixed a bug with switching background maps while inspecting gloves
Maps
- Vertigo:
- Fixed a gap in world geometry at Crane
Miscellaneous
- Fixed a bug with keyboard input from non-English keyboard layouts
- Various crash fixes