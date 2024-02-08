CS2 players don’t understand why Valve added ‘cheap mobile game’ feature in latest patch

On Feb. 6, Valve released the A Call to Arms update for Counter-Strike 2. It added several new features including a new XP Overload icon, but players believe it’s pointless.

A day after the A Call to Arms update, players discussed XP Overload on Reddit. Many fans don’t understand why it’s in the game at all, since it doesn’t change anything other than showing off that we’ve been playing regularly for the last week. As a result, players are calling it “a cheap mobile game thing” that doesn’t belong in a competitive game like CS2.

“I don’t care and no one else cares about how much someone else played. Neither do I care about someone else seeing how much I’ve played. This is just extra shit on my screen,” one of the top comments reads. Almost every reaction is similar.

The XP Overload icon in the kill feed. Image via Valve

The feature gives you an XP Overload icon once you’ve earned all your normal weekly XP and triggered reduced XP gain. The icon is visible on the scoreboard and was originally outlined on the kill feed, but Valve removed it from the latter in a Feb. 7 patch. Besides being a cosmetic addition, there isn’t much else to it.

Earning XP is an overlooked feature of CS2 to begin with, for a good reason. You can claim two random items for leveling up, like cases and simple skins. But, besides that, like XP Overload, it’s not very important.

While the community is confused why Valve added a feature no-one asked for to CS2, overall, they’re enjoying the latest update. It added the iconic Arms Race game mode, a new case and knife skin, and tweaked vital aspects of gameplay, like peeker’s advantage and sub-tick issues.