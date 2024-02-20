Category:
Counter-Strike

CS2 pro banned on FACEIT for cheating, while his team broke other rules in RMR qualifier

They could be disqualified soon.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 05:40 am
Screenshot taken of Mirage's A bombsite in CS2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damian “EMIYA” Boulware, a North American professional Counter-Strike 2 player, just got banned for cheating on FACEIT. It turns out his team, Rocket, also broke other rules during the closed qualifier for an RMR tournament.

Recommended Videos

The ban came to light on Feb. 19, less than two weeks before the PGL CS2 Major American RMR is scheduled to begin, where Rocket are set to compete. Shortly after, another Rocket player, Ahmed “ayy” Mahmoud, reportedly said he will not attend the RMR since they “don’t deserve that slot,” according to HLTV. During the closed qualifier for the event, Rocket apparently broke the rules by allowing their coach to communicate with the players during games, according to HLTV, which is forbidden by the rulebook.

The FACEIT ban itself doesn’t prevent EMIYA from travelling to the RMR, since it’s a third-party ban, and not an official one from Valve. On top of that, there’s always a possibility it’s a false positive. Nevertheless, it casts a shadow over Rocket’s appearance in the tournament, especially given the accusations they used their coach’s help during the closed qualifier.

OSee putting on headphones during a tournament.
OSee’s NRG were defeated by Rocket in the 2-2 bracket of RMR’s closed qualifier. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL FACEIT Group

Ayy claimd Rocket’s coach Alexandr “Psycho” Zlobin “watched our POV during a few of the games and would just give little adjustments,” against M80 and BOSS. Additionally, the player’s “unsure” whether the coach aided them versus Cloud 10 and Carpe Diem. Apparently, Rocket stopped using Psycho when an unnamed team explained they were breaking the rules.

It doesn’t end there. Another Rocket player, Matthew “nero” Seymour, admitted to Dust2 he was aware what they were doing was forbidden, and there’s “no excuse” for their wrongdoings. He also outlined how there were other teams breaking the rules in closed qualifier. But, there’s no way to confirm these allegations, as the organizers didn’t use a TO-operated TeamSpeak for the tournament.

All in all, with two of Rocket’s players coming out with such statements, and EMIYA’s ban on FACEIT, their disqualification feels imminent. But, at the time of writing, PGL hasn’t made a statement regarding the case.

related content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
The PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Ninjas in Pyjamas benches most of CS2 starting roster after missing Major
NiP CS player ReZ competing on stage.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Ninjas in Pyjamas benches most of CS2 starting roster after missing Major
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 19, 2024
Read Article S1mple returns to competitive Counter-Strike, to debut in CS2 with Falcons on one-month loan
s1mple Natus Vincere CS:GO
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
S1mple returns to competitive Counter-Strike, to debut in CS2 with Falcons on one-month loan
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Star-studded NiP CS2 roster reportedly folds, 3 players ejected after dismal RMR qualifier
K0nfig, a CS2 player for NiP, sits at his PC playing at the PGL Copenhagen Major EU RMR A.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Star-studded NiP CS2 roster reportedly folds, 3 players ejected after dismal RMR qualifier
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All CS2 anime stickers
A player looking at the stickers on their weapon in CSGO.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 anime stickers
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar and others Feb 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
The PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Ninjas in Pyjamas benches most of CS2 starting roster after missing Major
NiP CS player ReZ competing on stage.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Ninjas in Pyjamas benches most of CS2 starting roster after missing Major
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 19, 2024
Read Article S1mple returns to competitive Counter-Strike, to debut in CS2 with Falcons on one-month loan
s1mple Natus Vincere CS:GO
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
S1mple returns to competitive Counter-Strike, to debut in CS2 with Falcons on one-month loan
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Star-studded NiP CS2 roster reportedly folds, 3 players ejected after dismal RMR qualifier
K0nfig, a CS2 player for NiP, sits at his PC playing at the PGL Copenhagen Major EU RMR A.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Star-studded NiP CS2 roster reportedly folds, 3 players ejected after dismal RMR qualifier
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All CS2 anime stickers
A player looking at the stickers on their weapon in CSGO.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 anime stickers
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar and others Feb 17, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.