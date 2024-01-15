NRG’s grand CS2 project flops at first hurdle by missing Major RMR

NRG returned to Counter-Strike in November 2023, but the team failed their first big test. After going 2-3 in the North American closed qualifier, NRG missed out on qualifying for the PGL Copenhagen Major RMR.

The North American squad started the RMR on a strong note by beating Badass 16-14. But they later fell short against Complexity and Nouns, both teams that eventually qualified for the RMR. After picking themselves up versus LOS, they lost the deciding series against Rocket 0-2, ending their hopes of traveling to Denmark for CS2‘s first Major.

While NRG failed, Liquid were among the teams that made it through to the next stage. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST.tv

NRG were one of the favorites to make it to the RMR in the North American closed qualifier. Other teams that were bound to make it to the offline qualifier were Team Liquid, M80, Nouns, and Complexity, all of whom completed their task successfully.

The American RMR will take place from March 1 to 4 in Monterrey, Mexico. While we know the NA competitors, the South American teams have yet to be determined. The closed qualifier in the region begins on Jan. 19.

NRG will have plenty of time to fix their mistakes and improve before the next big tournament, ESL Challenger League Season 47 North America. The event kicks off on Feb. 6 and will run all the way until June. Eventual winners and runner-ups will book themselves a spot in the 20th season of ESL Pro League.

This week will be pivotal in CS2, with closed qualifiers taking place around the world. Once the last open qualifier commences in Europe, closed qualifiers are set to begin on Jan. 18.