All CS2 teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major RMRs

The first Counter-Strike 2 Major is on the horizon with the PGL Copenhagen Major kicking off officially in mid-March. Before then, we need a team list. Enter the Major RMRs, which will see teams battle it out for a spot at the pinnacle of Counter-Strike competition.

RMR (Regional Major Ranking) events are the final challenge teams from CS2’s major regions—Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific—ahead of the Major itself. Only 24 teams can make it to Denmark for the first CS2 Major, and the RMR is the final hurdle on the road to stickers and Counter-Strike greatness.

Here are all the teams qualified for the CS2 PGL Copenhagen Major RMRs.

All CS2 teams in the PGL Copenhagen Major RMRs

Europe

C9 is one of many top European squads desperate to make the Major. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

Due to its size and the region’s dominance at the BLAST Paris Major, 32 teams from wider Europe and the CIS will attempt to qualify for the Copenhagen Major via the RMRs. The teams will be split between two RMR events—the top eight at each will progress to the Major, while the next three join a decider qualifier where only one will emerge and book their tickets to Denmark.

European RMR A (Feb. 14 to 17)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

European RMR B (Feb. 19 to 22)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Invited)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

TBD (Qualified)

America

NRG’s return to CS has started poorly, missing the Americas RMR. Image via Starladder

The American RMR consists of 16 teams representing both North and South America. Outside of FURIA, who received an invite thanks to their placing in Paris, all other teams qualified via each subregion’s closed qualifier—eight from NA, seven from SA.

American RMR (March 1 to 4)

FURIA (Invited)

Wildcard Gaming (NA)

Complexity (NA)

M80 (NA)

Team Liquid (NA)

BOSS (NA)

Rocket (NA)

Nouns Esports (NA)

Badass Gaming (NA)

TBD (SA)

TBD (SA)

TBD (SA)

TBD (SA)

TBD (SA)

TBD (SA)

TBD (SA)

Asia-Pacific

Dexter has returned home to Australia to compete with Grayhound. Photo by Viola Schuldner via ESL Gaming

The most broken up of the regions, the Asia-Pacific RMR sees squads from across the Eastern Hemisphere battle for just two spots at the Major. The RMR consists of 16 representatives from five different subregions including Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Asia-Pacific RMR (Feb. 26 to 28)