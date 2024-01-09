All CS2 teams in the PGL Copenhagen Major Closed Qualifiers

The qualifiers for CS2's first Major are well under way.

The open qualifiers for the PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major kicked off in Europe and the Americas on Jan. 8, with the Asia-Pacific region joining the fray a few days later. Participating teams are fighting for a spot in the closed qualifiers for the RMRs.

The PGL Copenhagen Major is the first Valve-sponsored tournament in Counter-Strike 2. The last Major we got to witness was the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major, which took place in the capital of France in May 2023.

The qualifiers for the first CS2 Major have begun. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL FACEIT Group

To qualify for the Copenhagen Major, teams have a few steps to complete. If their journey begins with the open qualifiers, they need to advance to closed qualifiers and then to local RMRs, where they will fight for a spot in the event.

All CS2 teams in the Copenhagen Major closed qualifiers

Due to Valve Regional Standings, some teams were directly invited to the closed qualifiers in all three regions—Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Each region is divided differently. Below you’ll find all information regarding the qualified teams and the regions they’re competing in.

Cloud9 were directly invited to closed qualifiers. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

European CS2 teams in closed qualifiers for Copenhagen Major

16 squads were directly invited to two closed qualifiers in Europe, while the remaining 16 will be decided in the four open qualifier tournaments, which take place from Jan. 8 to 15.

Virtus Pro (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) Natus Vincere (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) Cloud9 (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) BIG (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) BetBoom Team (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) 3DMAX (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) 9Pandas (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) SAW (invited to qualifier A)

(invited to qualifier A) MOUZ (invited to qualifier B)

(invited to qualifier B) Team Spirit (invited to qualifier B)

(invited to qualifier B) Eternal Fire (invited to qualifier B)

(invited to qualifier B) Amkal Esports (invited to qualifier B)

(invited to qualifier B) Astralis (invited to qualifier B)

(invited to qualifier B) Preasy Esport (invited to qualifier B)

(invited to qualifier B) Aurora Gaming (invited to qualifier B)

(invited to qualifier B) FORZE Esports (invited to qualifier B)

A total of 32 teams will participate in two closed qualifiers. This list will be updated as new teams make their way through the open qualifiers.

American CS2 teams in closed qualifiers for Copenhagen Major

The Americas closed qualifiers were divided into North American and South American regions, which is more than understandable since these are online tournaments and possible internet issues must be taken into consideration.

Liquid still need to earn their spot. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

Eight squads will make their way to each of the qualifiers in the Americas region, while eight are already invited.

X Invited Invited Invited Invited Invited Invited Invited Invited Qualified Qualified Qualified Qualified Qualified Qualified Qualified Qualified NA closed qualifier Complexity M80 Nouns Badass Gaming BOSS Party Astronauts Unjustified Gaming Wildcard Gaming TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD SA closed qualifier MIBR 9z Team paiN RED Canids BESTIA Imperial Sharks Fluxo TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Naturally, this list will be updated once new teams advance to closed qualifiers.

Asian-Pacific CS2 teams in closed qualifiers for Copenhagen Major

Due to being geographically the biggest region in the CS2 ecosystem, Asia-Pacific has five different subregions where teams compete for a spot in the RMR, which will take place in Shanghai in February.

Four teams were invited in Oceanic and Chinese subregions, three in East Asia, while in Southeast and Middle East, all eight teams were decided via open qualifiers.

Oceanic closed qualifier Rooster Grayhound Bad News Kangaroos Vantage TBD TBD TBD TBD Chinese closed qualifier Lynn Vision TYLOO NewHappy Wings Up TBD TBD TBD TBD East Asian closed qualifier The MongolZ ATOX Eruption TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Southeast Asian closed qualifier TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Middle Eastern closed qualifier TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Asian open qualifiers also commence in January, so this list will be updated once more teams make their way onto closed qualifiers for the PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major’s RMRs.

CS2 teams directly invited to the PGL Copenhagen Major RMRs

12 teams were directly invited to the RMRs based on their Paris CS:GO Major results. Once the closed qualifiers are over, they will be drawn to either European RMR A or B, except for FURIA, who compete in the Americas. The list is as follows: