CS2 players think Valve should bring back this generous festive feature

Christmas is just around the corner, and you know what that means: skins. It means more skins in video games, particularly Counter-Strike 2, where some players think Valve should bring back a special festive batch of cases for a genuine Santa Gaben’s Christmas.

In a Dec. 13 Reddit thread, CS2 players discussed whether or not the “Pallet of Presents” should return to the game. The Pallet grants up to nine players a random gift when used, turning that one player into a real Santa Claus delivering presents in the form of military-grade weapons and explosives. Or, at least, cosmetic makeup for said military-grade weaponry. Potato, potahto, you get the schtick. Anyhow, the players actually seemed to agree, though they think some changes should be made to make it more economical and worth it for generous players.

The Pallet of Presents is no longer available in official CS2 stores. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“If they brought it back like it was in 2013-14 then nobody would go out of his way to buy for like what 2 bucks to give a 0.03 euro skin,” said one commenter, and they have a point. The generosity of the average player shouldn’t be overestimated, and if we really want to go into the festive vibes, the Pallet should be an affordable but worthwhile way of gifting randoms you encounter in matches. The current bundle goes for nearly $200 on the Steam Market, making it an abysmal investment other than for collecting purposes.

The general sentiment in the replies revolves around how paying too much and receiving too little is simply not worth it. Others pointed out the irony in this sentiment, saying that people open cases and get worthless items all the time, so what’s the difference? I agree, though what people do with themselves and their own money isn’t the same as purchasing gifts. You kind of want to get your money’s worth when you’re doing it for others, and the Pallet of Presents is not exactly that.

At any rate, Valve will likely bestow us with a case or two, with diminishing chances of receiving good items; prop a few Santa hats on chicken heads and call it a day. Oh, and the winter sale is coming along, so instead of wishing upon a star for a new old case, let’s pray to Santa Gabe for good discounts so we can buy actual gifts for our friends.