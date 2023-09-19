CS2 players are struggling to get around Nuke due to frustrating knife bug

One knife bug is making the life of CS2 players a hell lot more difficult in Nuke, as they’re having problems breaking the A bombsite vent as fast as they do in CS:GO.

Over the past 24 hours, two CS2 players uploaded videos showing how flawed the knife is in breaking the vents. In the first video, the player had to knife the vent three times to break it and nearly lost their life meanwhile. In the second video, the player died before they could break the vent with their knife.

Breaking the vent to go down to the B bomb site is a common play for both Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists, so I get why these players got so annoyed. In a lot of rounds, at least one Terrorist will try to go down the vent fast to gain some space in the B bomb site, and in a lot of rounds, the CTs playing on the A bombsite will have to break the vent to make a fast rotation to retake the B bomb site.

Although players are still not certain what is this knife bug exactly they have come up with two plausible theories. One is that the servers aren’t registering the knife hit and the other is that the game is producing knife sounds even when you don’t hit something.

The problem with the second theory is that it does look like the players hit the vent in their attempt. A lot of pros have mentioned how the CS2‘s official servers aren’t good because of the 64-tick rate, so there’s a possibility that the servers aren’t registering the knife hit.

Either way, until Valve fixes this bug, perhaps it’s better to break the vents with your pistol. This will prevent your enemies from grabbing an easy kill they shouldn’t. The developer still has to put in some work in CS2 before releasing the game worldwide.

