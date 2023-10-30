CS2 player has a simple solution to one of Deathmatch’s biggest problems

Valve is known to be stubborn with regard to community requests, but its latest Counter-Strike game is screaming for some much-needed features. Amidst several complaints, an old wish for a side switch button in the Deathmatch mode to enhance practice has popped up again among players—and it’s nothing but reasonable.

In a Reddit post dated Oct. 29, a player named u/sniper13g suggested that Valve should add a button to switch between the Counter-Terrorist and Terrorist buy menu in CS2’s Deathmatch mode, letting players use any weapon of their choice regardless of the side they choose at the beginning of a game.

Unfortunately, while the idea definitely sounds good, players are convinced that Valve will never consider adopting a good community request. One of the very first comments reads, “Pretty sure that’s Valves motto ‘Hey good idea community! Not gonna do it.’” Sadly, they aren’t wrong.

As several others pointed out, the idea of adding a side switch button to the Deathmatch mode has been circulated since the time of CS:GO, but Valve never added it. “I’ve been seeing the same suggestions for CS2 on repeat that have been asked about for 7 years still not implemented in the game. Valve doesn’t care one bit lmfao,” one player wrote.

Some players believe that Valve wants them to practice Counter-Terrorist-exclusive weapons like the M4A1 and SG-550. “They just like to do what they want & if there’s an argument to be made, they’ll have it their way,” one player guessed. “With DM, their argument would probably be that people should get better with CT guns.”

In addition to the buy menu restrictions, players also pointed out other problems with the Deathmatch mode in CS2, including the very abusable spawn protection feature, strange spawn points that put players in unreasonable multi-enemy fights right after they spawn, and more.

We also came across other reasonable requests like for weapons to be automatically reloaded after a kill and for enhancing the health bar to be a bit easier than having to push a med kit everytime.

In fact, a couple of players want Valve to add all weapons to one buy menu for Deathmatch, so that there aren’t any restrictions. “I don’t know if it’s technically possible but yeah, it would be great if they remove CT/T side and add every gun in the game to Deathmatch for all players,” a player wrote.

Now that we’ve finally gotten CS2, Valve might add all these requested features to Deathmatch mode as quality-of-life updates in the future, but it’s impossible to guess when.

