CS2 in-game leader leaves OG amid reports he could return to G2

OG is now down to just three CS2 players in its active lineup.

CS2 in-game leader and rifler Nemanja “nexa” Isaković departed OG on Nov. 21, effectively ending a stint that lasted nearly two years.

Nexa’s departure from OG comes two weeks after G2 reportedly parted ways with the Australian star Justin “jks” Savage and HLTV reported nexa was one of the players being considered to fill jks’ spot. Should the move come to fruition, nexa would return to G2 after leaving the organization in January 2022.

For now, it remains unclear what OG is planning to do with its CS2 division as the organization is currently down to just Maciej “F1KU” Miklas, Iulian “regali” Harjău, and Nils “k1to” Gruhne. OG recently benched Dion “FASHR” Derksen on Nov. 14 and are struggling to find their footing in CS2.

An unforgettable chapter closes today.@nexaOG, you'll always be the captain who led us to our first Major, in Rio de Janeiro.



Thank you for these 2 years spent together. We wish you best of luck for what comes next!#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/MeyBFXoodE — OG Counter-Strike (@OGcsgo) November 21, 2023

As OG pointed out in the announcement of nexa’s departure, the Serbian IGL most notably led them to the IEM Rio Major in November 2022, the first Valve-sponsored tournament the organization ever participated in for Counter-Strike esports.

Nexa’s time in OG’s active lineup was briefly interrupted once this year as he moved himself to the bench between February and June due to personal reasons. The Serbian was reinstated in June to guide OG’s new lineup featuring FASHR and k1to and struggled to achieve anything meaningful at the start of CS2’s cycle.

On Twitter, nexa didn’t hint at where he’s going next and simply thanked OG for their time spent together. If he’s indeed on his way to G2, we’ll likely get confirmation within the next few weeks as there are still prestigious tournaments set to take place soon, such as the BLAST Premier Fall Final this week and the BLAST Premier World Final in December, and it’s unlikely G2 will make such a radical change before it’s all over.