BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023: Schedule, standings, scores, results

Eight of the best CS2 teams in the world are set to compete at the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023 from Nov. 22 to 26 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Though it’s only the beginning of CS2 esports, there are already plenty of storylines to follow at the BLAST Premier Fall Final. We’ll watch FaZe Clan trying to win their third big CS2 LAN in a row, Natus Vincere playing with Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov instead of s1mple for the first time, cadiaN’s last ride with Heroic, and much more.

Here are the BLAST Premier Fall Final schedule, standings, scores, and results to help you keep track of what happens in this premium CS2 tournament.

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023 standings

FaZe, Vitality, Complexity, NAVI, Astralis, Cloud9, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Heroic are the eight CS2 teams attending the BLAST Premier Fall Final in 2023.

Placement Team Prize First $200,000 Second $85,000 Third to fourth $40,000 Fifth to sixth $20,000 Seventh to eighth $10,000

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023 schedule, scores, and results

The eight teams have been split into two double-elimination format groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.

The groups are stacked. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Liquipedia

You’ll find the BLAST Premier Fall Final’s schedule, scores, and results below. All match times are listed in Central Time and were susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

3am: FaZe vs. NiP The winner progresses to Group A’s winners match, the loser drops to Group A’s elimination match.

6am: C9 vs. NAVI The winner progresses to Group A’s winners match, the loser drops to Group A’s elimination match.

9am: Vitality vs. Heroic The winner progresses to Group B’s winners match, the loser drops to Group B’s elimination match.

12pm: Astralis vs. Complexity The winner progresses to Group B’s winners match, the loser drops to Group B’s elimination match.



Thursday, Nov. 23

3am: Group A elimination match

6am: Group A winners match

9am: Group B elimination match

12pm: Group B winners match

Friday, Nov. 24

8:30am: First quarterfinal

11:30am: Second quarterfinal

Saturday, Nov. 25

8:30am: First semifinal

11:30am: Second semifinal

Sunday, Nov. 26