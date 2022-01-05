G2, OG reportedly swap nexa and Aleksib

G2 and OG have reached an agreement to swap their CS:GO captains, Nemanja “nexa” Isaković and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, according to a joint report by 1pv.fr and Dexerto.

The player swap comes weeks after 1pv.fr reported G2 was targeting Aleksib to take over the reins and replace nexa, who has been their in-game leader since September 2019. The Finnish captain, on the other hand, has been a part of OG’s CS:GO team since its creation in December 2019.

Both in-game leaders failed to accomplish much with their current teams. OG is yet to win a tier-one championship and become a contender. G2, though, enjoyed good moments, such as runner-up campaigns in prestigious tournaments like IEM Cologne and PGL Stockholm Major in 2021. But the team was unable to push through the finish line.

It’s currently unclear whether G2 and OG are just swapping one player for another or if the transaction also includes some sort of compensation from one of the sides. Should the move be confirmed, Aleksib would lead a lineup that is close to winning championships and guide the team’s newest acquisition, the 16-year-old prodigy Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov, who is set to take over the AWP role.

As for nexa, he’ll find himself in a much tougher spot if he moves to OG. The team is less experienced, didn’t make it into PGL Stockholm Major, and could lose one of their stars, Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, who is in talks to join Evil Geniuses’ new roster, according to 1pv.fr.