CS2 can have an ridiculously high FOV thanks to this secret settings combo

Despite being out, Counter-Strike 2 has many issues, and players have twice as many complaints. Therefore, a lot of them are trying to experiment with different settings to improve their experience. If you’re one of them, you might want to check out this combo that widens your field of view.

FOV is often crucial in FPS games. The bigger it is, the more you can see in front of you, allowing you to see more of the action. One player called junnuqt on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed you can widen it by using a “splitscreen_mode 2” command in the console and turning super-resolution on in the advanced video settings.

currently you can get 120 fov in cs2 if you use "splitscreen_mode 2" in console and turn your super resolution on in the advanced video settings pic.twitter.com/I7e8KZ3yx5 — junnuqt (@junnuqt) October 11, 2023

The player tested it out in a Deathmatch game, which he clipped and posted on X. The results are quite impressive, to say the least. With that trick on, players indeed do see more, but, it comes at a cost. With the bigger FOV, the characters and elements on the map are smaller, making it harder to aim.

However, other players in the replies pointed out a few possible bugs that may occur once you use this technique. In their screenshots, it’s quite obvious the screen may get a big buggy, showing you a buy menu in random situations, for example. But, looking at the fact it’s not the intended way of playing CS2, it’s hardly surprising, and Valve likely won’t do much about it.

this is not normally pic.twitter.com/PGOGZoacxC — VaughnTheCaptain (@VaughnTheCpt) October 11, 2023

Besides, it’s not like Valve has nothing going on currently. CS2 is filled with bugs, issues, and cheaters, though the developers have been trying their best to address as many of these problems as possible. In recent days, Valve has released hotfixes almost every day, tweaking features like Premier mode matchmaking.

