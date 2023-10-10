Valve ships urgent fix for critical CS2 hitbox issue in Oct. 9 update

Valve has shipped a late evening update for Counter-Strike 2 addressing a major character hitbox issue that has threatened to derail both the new title’s impending professional debut and casual ranked play alike.

It’s a particularly swift turnaround for the CS2 dev team given the issue was identified just last weekend.

The CS2 patch, which went live on Monday, Oct. 9, included the urgent hitbox fix many players and fans were hoping to see, which has addressed the issue that was first identified on Saturday. A CS2 player found a remarkable discrepancy with hitbox location compared to player models, all but breaking the game.

After community uproar and worry, given that CS2’s first major tournament is less than a week away from kicking off, many are relieved that the Valve devs have acted swiftly to correct the issue. While it hasn’t been confirmed whether the fix applies across the board for all hitboxes, it’s more than a step in the right direction given their previous state.

The CS2 team also gave further details about the state of CS:GO today, confirming the legacy client will still be accessible through Steam. However, come Jan. 1, 2024, Valve’s online Game Coordinator will be unplugged from the prequel, meaning compatibility and connection issues with elements like player inventories will arise.

Nevertheless, those who wish to play a “forever frozen build” of CS:GO will be able to do so, but the previous version will be the last in Global Offensive history.

Valve also addressed a variety of bugs regarding the Looking To Play party system, updates to how skins and stickers appear under certain lighting and, arguably the most important fix; how fast a player’s knife spins when inspecting.

The 700MB patch is now available to download via Steam.

CS2 Oct. 9 Patch Notes

Graphics

Fixed a case where a character’s feet would appear black when looking down at them through a weapon’s scope.

Fixed a memory leak due to particles.

Animation

Fixed several hitbox alignment bugs.

Fixed knife spinning not feeling as fast as in CS:GO.

Fixed the bolt not moving during the M4A4 and M4A1-S deployment animations.

Fixed a bug where weapon inspect could interrupt the silencer toggle animation on occasion.

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks to the following maps: Mirage Vertigo Nuke



Misc

Fixed several bugs with the “Looking To Play” matchmaking party system.

Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers.

Fixed a bug where loadout changes weren’t saved if the game was closed shortly after making changes.

Fixed a bug where Steam Friends’ match status was delayed or missing.

A variety of CPU performance improvements for weapon tracers, specifically targeting issues for AMD CPU users.

Added an official matchmaking datacenter in Chengdu, China.

