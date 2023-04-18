CS2 benchmark findings suggest the franchise will be more accessible than ever before

With Counter-Strike 2 right around the corner and releasing on the Source 2 engine, many players wonder how it will perform on some PCs. Luckily, one community member did us a favor and tested it for us.

One player launched both CS2 and CS:GO on the same settings and compared how well both of them ran, sharing their results on the franchise’s subreddit on April 17. Fortunately for us, the upcoming title performed really well, which is reassuring since it will be using a new engine and will be 11 years older than its predecessor.

CS:GO had much better FPS results when launched on an AMD Ryzen 5600X and 8X MSAA settings (multi-sampling anti-aliasing). It also did slightly better on an AMD Ryzen 7800X3D, which used the same graphics card (RTX 3080 Ti) and had the same amount of RAM, though, it had a higher memory frequency (MHz).

The best news comes in when you turn off MSAA. With these options, CS2 had a higher minimum FPS on the lower-spec machine, while also outperforming the 2012’s game on the better setup besides max FPS. CS2 also recorded better results on a “one percent low”, which measures how the game did when it dipped in FPS.

The few community reactions in the comments are mostly positive, with players pleased they will be able to run CS2 on decent machines.

“This is promising. I feel like CS should forever be accessible on as many machines as reasonably possible. It’s kind of tradition at this point,” one player wrote. “All in all seeing such improvements in 1% low is really nice,” another added.

The community is excited like never before for the launch of CS2, though, it also agreed Valve won’t be giving any more keys to the limited beta testing. Therefore, to see these changes for ourselves we’ll have to wait until the game launches sometime in Summer.