CS:GO player accidentally pulls off impossible smoke grenade kill

With an exceptionally high skill ceiling, CS:GO is known for flashy plays by both pros and average gamers. We bet you’ve never seen an exceptional kill like this one, using the simple smoke grenade.

One CS:GO player accidentally pulled off, quite possibly, the play of their career after he finished the enemy with a smoke grenade on Mirage, which they posted on Reddit on April 16. The enemy was previously hit by an AWP, which left them on one health point, and were sent to their demise by a default window smoke.

You have to give credit to the eliminated player on the CT side, though. After getting lowered to one health point with the AWP, they didn’t fall back, but rather stood their ground and waited for a re-peek from the T-side sniper. Little did they know, the terrorists smoked them out a bit differently than they might have anticipated.

When it comes to luck, it doesn’t get any better in CS:GO than that. Players rarely expect to kill an enemy with an HE grenade or a Molotov, since they’re mostly used to claim control, let alone with a smoke or a flash grenade, especially at the beginning of the round. Still, it seems like with decent teammates who can bring enemies low enough, anything is possible in the game.

Players often get in the way of smokes to stop them from reaching the exact spot they had been aimed for, so the opposing team doesn’t get to control as much ground. Moreover, if a player is hit with either a flash or a smoke grenade, they take exactly one point of damage. So this was quite literally a lucky highlight you probably won’t see anytime soon.