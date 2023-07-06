CS veteran wants to revive legendary squad for CS2 tournament, and it may actually happen

The Hussar Cup is expected to be one of the first CS2 tournaments to take place and one legendary CS:GO squad might reunite to participate in it.

Retired pro Jarosław “PashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski wrote that he believes the former Polish Virtus Pro roster should be invited to the event on Twitter on July 4. The organizers responded with a picture of the lineup celebrating a win, and a caption claiming: “It’s a view everyone is asking for. Let’s do it,” hinting at a possible reunion of the team for the tournament.

Widok, o który prosi każdy. Zróbmy to🥺 pic.twitter.com/5C0RvigElK — Hussar Cup (@hussar_cup) July 4, 2023

The mentioned VP lineup consisted of PashaBiceps, NEO, TaZ, byali, and Snax, along with coach kuben. These five core players made CS:GO history as the longest-lasting lineup in the history of the game, spending four years, five months, and one day together, according to Liquipedia. In that time, they won numerous trophies, including ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014.

If old VP were indeed to reunite, they’d probably take part in a show match of some kind, and not in an actual competition. Two members of the roster—PashaBiceps and TaZ—have already retired, while NEO and byali haven’t been a part of any pro team for quite some time now. Only Snax is an active player, currently part of Let Us Cook, while kuben is coaching Apeks.

Polish fans surely would be delighted to see the roster back in action. Photo via ESL Gaming

The Hussar Cup was announced in early June, and was said at the time to be one of the first CS2 LANs to take place on Aug. 30 – Sept. 3. It has a $1,000,000 prize pool, and will have eight top squads participating, with two of them, ENCE and 9INE, already confirmed. The tournament will be held in Śląski Stadium in Chorzów, Poland.

CS2 hasn’t been released yet, however, which raises questions if the devs will make it in time to have the tournament played on the new game. It’s expected to launch this summer, although some fans have actually started to worry the game might be delayed. Nevertheless, for the sake of some sweet pro CS2 showdowns, and this possible fairytale reunion, we hope it does make it in time.

