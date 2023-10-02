Counter-Strike set amazing new player record in September thanks to CS2 release

Counter-Strike 2 was released on Sept. 27, and while it hasn’t yet broken the record for most peak players, the game has set another milestone in the last month.

Valve’s newest release has broken the record for most unique players in a single month in the franchise’s history, according to renowned community member Aquarius. In September, the game had 31,466,851 unique players playing it at least once.

More than 31 million unique players played @CounterStrike during the month of September.



This is a new all-time record for the game. pic.twitter.com/TAorM3auau — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) October 1, 2023

This number probably combines CS:GO players and CS2‘s full version and its beta players. Before the game’s full launch on Sept. 27, those who enjoyed the beta were still shown on Steam as if they were playing CS:GO. That game is gone though, with CS2 taking its place and becoming the new favorite FPS for players in the community.

The game’s debut weekend is behind it, but it hasn’t managed to break CS:GO’s peak players record yet. A jaw-dropping 1.8 million players logged in at the same time in May during the BLAST.tv Paris Major, while CS2 recorded a peak of 1,471,730 players so far during its first full day on Sept. 28.

Still, it’s not as surprising as some may think. Despite being out, CS2 still has a bunch of issues, including cheaters, FPS drops, and more. Some players believe it’s not ready to be out as a full game, especially when it comes to professional esports tournaments. But, as a few pros pointed out, it’s better to release it, have everyone focus on it and provide feedback, and then try fixing all the reported issues.

Related This CS2 knife bug is so fire that Valve should probably just make it a thing

In the end, when CS:GO was released in 2012, many players believed it was broken and unplayable at first as well. With time, though, it was improved and perfected. We would be fools to think the case will be different with CS2.

About the author