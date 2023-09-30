Weird CS2 bug turns every map into Mirage

CS2 is in full swing, but not without its own set of bugs and issues. Players online have discovered that parts of Mirage tend to spawn on other maps, making them largely unplayable. CS2 News, a popular Counter-Strike news account on Twitter, shared a video on Sept. 30 of Mirage’s dusty walls and arches invading the swamps of Ancient.

Counter-Strike 2 errors continue.



There are pieces of the Mirage map inside the Ancient map.pic.twitter.com/GJdamsC4LA — CS2 NEWS (@cs2newsupdate) September 30, 2023

The video shows elements of Mirage appearing during normal Ancient gameplay, but they’re not solid objects. One can walk right through them but won’t be able to see what’s on the other side. Replies to the post have also shown that Anicent may not be the only map inflicted by the Mirage invasion, as Anubis and Inferno suffer from the same issue.

The screenshot above makes matters worse for observers, as it’s not clear if Mirage has spawned on Anubis or if Anubis has spawned on Mirage. Whatever the case, it’s a severe and game-breaking bug. Mirage is CS2‘s most popular map, and it seems that it wants to force you to play it, no matter what else you had in mind.

Inferno is another victim of the Mirage invasion. A user responding to the CS2 News video showed just how bad this issue can be. They got killed by someone appearing behind the wall, thus being completely invisible to them. Just walking around the map is shown to be a nightmare.

Mirage also appears not to be the only culprit of this story. Another reply to the post showed Overpass spawning on Mirage, making everyone wonder what may be causing this overlap. The cause remains unknown for now, but it may have something to do with how Source 2 deals with things. If this is what Valve wanted us to see for so long with their latest engine, we’d rather go back to the olden days.

Valve has already embarked on the journey of fixing any possible issues with CS2. The novel gaming tradition of experiencing bugs and major issues in new titles appears to have caught up with the high and mighty Valve. Hopefully, they’ll maintain their reputation and get on removing Mirage and other maps from invading each other’s spaces.

