Counter-Strike fans are convinced there are still some huge CS2 reveals to come

As Counter-Strike 2’s big release draws closer and closer, eager players have begun to suspect there’s likely more than meets the eye with Valve’s Source 2 update. In particular, players have today taken notice of a paragraph at the bottom of CS2’s test site, and it’s got them thinking there could be bigger bombshells yet to drop.

Counter-Strike players pointed to Valve’s CS2 website as evidence another monumental change is on the horizon, and many are convinced it could be Valve’s ‘ace in the hole.’

While nothing has been set in stone yet, of course, the CS community began dreaming about everything from a demo viewer rehaul, an updated ranking system, and even more meta-changing CS2 map overhauls.

The demo viewer upgrade was a big topic. What CS:GO has now allows players to tear their prior gameplay apart round by round, but it has drawbacks. The community believes “64tic demos” would be the best update. Currently, players can only rewatch matches in 32tick and replays typically suffer from lag and missed frames.

Adding a “usable” control scheme for the CS2 demo viewer is another necessity in the community’s eyes too. Now, players simply have to use the ‘demoui’ command, which gives the ability to time skip, rewind, pause, etc—but, it’s not very polished.

Fortunately for Valve’s ideas team, the pitches didn’t end there.

One player suggested Valve introduce a revamped matchmaking system that would take elements from direct FPS rival VALORANT or the FACEIT online tournament system. Fans believe a rank above Global Elite showcasing your placement in each region is the next step on that same competitive road too.

We don’t know CS2’s release date, but we are in the middle of Valve’s ‘Summer 2023’ estimate so it should only be a matter of time before we see any changes the devs have held in reserve—if there are any coming, that is.

Until then, we’ll just have to keep praying for beta test access.

