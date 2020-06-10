Copenhagen Flames reportedly receiving offers for its CS:GO team

TeSeS and farlig left the team after Flashpoint season one.

Copenhagen Flames is open to negotiating the transfer of its CS:GO team, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

The Danish squad raised eyebrows by qualifying for Flashpoint season one in March and has been known for selling players to bigger teams since 2019.

Copenhagen Flames has lost two of its players since the team finished its participation in Flashpoint season one on March 31. René “TeSeS” Madsen went to Heroic, a bigger Danish organization, in April and Asger “farlig” Jensen left Copenhagen Flames in May to play for GODSENT.

Since TeSeS and farlig left the team, Ismail “refrezh” Ali has become Copenhagen Flames’ most well-known player and the only one who’s attended tier-one competitions. The 22-year-old played for OpTic Gaming last year and stood-in for Cloud9 in 2018.

Before Flashpoint, Copenhagen Flames lost Asger “AcilioN” Larsen, its former captain, to MAD Lions. In 2019, the team sold Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen to Tricked, whose roster was eventually acquired by MAD Lions.

All of these negotiations show that Copenhagen Flames has housed some great players over the years but couldn’t hold on to them after they received offers from other teams.

The organization would reportedly return to CS:GO in the future if the current lineup leaves, according to DeKay.